San Atanasio ora pro nobis 5

Apostate deacon and his bisexual daughter will witness for LGBTQ at World GAY Meeting ANTI Families in Dublin.

Apostate Deacon Ray Dever
Advocate : "Deacon Ray Dever of Tampa, Fla., and his 25-year-old bi daughter, Emily Dever, plan to be “a visible presence” at the church event, according to a press release from New Ways Ministry, which advocates for LGBTQ equality in Catholicism".
Kevin
Apparently, Nick O'Shea from the dissident 'Westminster LGBT Pastoral Initiative' (the new name for the notorious ex-'Soho Masses Pastoral Group') will be presenting at this conference.
The apostate Ray Dever is a permanent deacon in the Diocese of St. Petersburg, Florida. Ray Dever is a frequent speaker and writer who is pushing LGBTQ agenda against the Catholic Teaching in rebellion against the Word of God..
GAY apostate dissidents New Ways Ministry gay activists: "Supporting marriage equality evidently isn't a dealbreaker in order to sing for Pope Francis!"
