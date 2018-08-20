Clicks140
Apostate deacon and his bisexual daughter will witness for LGBTQ at World GAY Meeting ANTI Families in Dublin.
Apostate Deacon Ray Dever
Advocate : "Deacon Ray Dever of Tampa, Fla., and his 25-year-old bi daughter, Emily Dever, plan to be “a visible presence” at the church event, according to a press release from New Ways Ministry, which advocates for LGBTQ equality in Catholicism".
