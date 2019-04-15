“No Opposition Between Me And Pope Francis“ - Cardinal Sarah

“All those who want to oppose me to the Pope waste their time and energies,” Cardinal Robert Sarah told Atlantico.fr (April 14),
"Their claims are wind and a shield hiding their own opposition to the Holy Father,” he added, "To assert that I oppose the Pope is at the same time unjust and dishonest."
Atlantico.fr alludes that Sarah's position on immigration contradicts Pope Francis' position.
Sarah replies, "One has the impression that, in our days, it is forbidden to reflect on something." He explains, "Why does one want to forbid an African to reflect on such a serious question and oppose him against the Pope?"
And, "We must understand more deeply the tragic phenomenon of migration, instead of opposing each other."
Sarah goes on calling modern immigration a "new form of slavery" and "disregard for human dignity." And, "We are pretending to be charitable and welcoming to those whose country we have destroyed."
Picture: Robert Sarah, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPrsqifosmz
Tous ceux qui veulent m’opposer au Pape perdent leur temps et leurs énergies. Leurs propos sont du vent ou un paravent qui masque leur propre opposition au Saint-Père. Affirmer que je m’oppose au Pape est à la fois injuste et malhonnête. On a l’impression que, de nos jours, il est interdit de réfléchir. Pourquoi veut-on interdire à un Africain de réfléchir à une question aussi grave et l’opposer au Pape ? Nous devons tous creuser et approfondir ce phénomène tragique des migrations, au lieu de nous opposer les uns aux autres. De toute façon, jamais l’Eglise ne peut coopérer à cette nouvelle forme d’esclavage, de mépris de la dignité humaine. On fait semblant de faire la charité et d’accueillir ceux dont on a démoli le pays et la stabilité.
Clicks9
- Report
Social networks