Planned Parenthood, „Abortion Kills The Life Of A Baby”
The African pro-lifer Obianuju Ekeocha published on „twitter“ a pamphlet issued in 1952 by "Planned Parenthood". The text urges women not to regard abortion as birth control and stressed that abortion „kills the life of a baby after it has begun". Furthermore "Planned Parenthood" calls abortion dangerous for the “life and health” of the mother. Today "Planned Parenthood" is one of the biggest abortion networks of the world.
