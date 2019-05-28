Prophetic Cardinal: Encouraging Immigration Is Misinterpretation of Gospel

Valeurs Actuelles

Defending immigration is a “misinterpretation of Gospels” by priests and bishops “bewitched” by political and social issues, Cardinal Robert Sarah told the French magazine(May 25),“It is better to help people flourish in their culture than to encourage them to come to an Europe in full decadence.”Sarah stressed that migrants arriving in Europe are parked somewhere without work or dignity, “Is that what the Church wants?”He urged the Church not to support this "new form of slavery.”