Archbishop Georg Gänswein Will Be Transferred

Prefecture of the Pontifical Household

A Motu Proprio eliminating theis imminent, reports Marco Tosatti citing “excellent sources” (January 9).The Prefecture, headed by Archbishop Georg Gänswein, is among other things in charge of the pope's General Audiences. In future it should lose its autonomy and be integrated into the Secretariat of State.According to Tosatti, Gänswein will become the secretary of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. Its current Secretary, Archbishop Marcello Bartolucci, turns 75 in April.