Planned Parenthood abortion kills another mother

Tyler Sheppard speaking out about his sister who died after abortion complicationsPlanned Parenthood kills another mother.This gentleman is speaking out on behalf of his sister who immediately regretted and soon after died due to serious complications from injuries sustained during her abortion and tragically, negligence and cover-up related to her subsequent attempt to seek help at a local hospital.While politicians and media seek to present Operation Rescue as a organization that encourages violence toward abortionists, the reality is they relentlessly pursues these tragic crimes to bring the truth to light.