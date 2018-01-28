Language
Francis Invokes God as “Father Of All Denominations”

Pope Francis welcomed on January 27 seven thousand members of the Italian Red Cross for an audience in the hall Paul VI.

At the end he did not impart his Apostolic Blessing allegedly because he found this to be offensive for non-Catholics. Instead Francis asked God to bless all those present invoking “God - father of us all, father of all denominations”.

Joseph a' Christian
King henry the 8th, built his false anglikan church, using lust as the foundation.

Jesus Is The GOOD Shepherd, Of His Own People. Our Lord Prayed for His Own, and He exkluded the world blatantly, from His Holy Prayer.
