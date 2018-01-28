Clicks262
Francis Invokes God as “Father Of All Denominations”
Pope Francis welcomed on January 27 seven thousand members of the Italian Red Cross for an audience in the hall Paul VI.
At the end he did not impart his Apostolic Blessing allegedly because he found this to be offensive for non-Catholics. Instead Francis asked God to bless all those present invoking “God - father of us all, father of all denominations”.
