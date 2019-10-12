Brazilian Prosecutor Takes Aim at WHO Abortion Guidelines

Cover photo of the report in online magazine AzMina, “How to have a Safe Abortion?”





Full article NEW YORK, October 11 (C-Fam) Brazilian prosecutors may launch a criminal investigation into a magazine that promoted illegal abortions based on controversial guidelines from the World Health Organization.Brazil’s minister for women, the family and human rights, Damares Alves, formally denounced online magazine AzMina to the attorney general of Sao Paolo. Alves believes a report published by the AzMina with tutorials on how to self-administer abortion with illegally obtained drugs, as well as other abortion methods, endangers the lives of Brazilian women and girls. The attorney general confirmed they are weighing a criminal investigation of the publication last month.Alves’ attempt to prosecute AzMina is more than just a domestic debate. It is a broadside against the international abortion industry’s attempt to circumvent laws that protect the unborn and restrict abortion. At the heart of this campaign are the World Health Organization guidelines on abortion, which have become global abortion industry standards.