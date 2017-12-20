Language
Francis Recycles Disgraced Liberal Bishop

On December 19, Pope Francis appointed 53-year-old Monsignor Gustavo Zanchetta, the former bishop of Orán, Argentina, as an assessor of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), a charge created especially for Zanchetta. The APSA is the Vatican’s real estate agency that manages more than 5,000 properties.

Zanchetta resigned on August 1 allegedly for health reasons. Media spoke however about economic mismanagement and abuse of authority. He was named a bishop in July 2013 by Pope Francis and was known as a careerist. He held an important position in the Argentinean Bishops Conference during Cardinal Bergoglio’s presidency.

BrTomFordeOFMCap
What's that term in English for promoting one's friends and supporters?
