Clicks75
Abortion: Has the Left Weaponized Silence?
I'm not sure that I agree that the enemy of pro-lifers has been, "enforced silence," not in the U.S., not yet.
But I agree the necessary step to end the horror of abortion is to stop remaining silent, on street corners, in our work places, among our friends, anywhere we can find a listening ear. Yes, there is silence in secular media. That is why we must speak up every place we can while we still have the freedom to do so. Look around. That freedom is disappearing at lightning speed around the world.
Read Matthew Archbold's article in the National Catholic Register:
photo by Jill Stanek
by Matthew Archbold
The enemy of secular leftists has long been religious pro-lifers who seek to defund Planned Parenthood and believe that Christians shouldn't be forced to take part in activities that go against their faith.
The enemy of the Christian right has not simply been those who advocate for abortion and the LGBTQ agenda but the enforced silence surrounding those issues. Silence has been the greatest weapon of abortion advocates and one of the greatest obstacles of pro-lifers. Abortion advocates have not brooked debate. The media has long simply refused to promulgate news that could damage Planned Parenthood's brand.
When studies indicate that abortion may cause depression in a significant number of women, those studies are ignored, not debated. Yes, those who claim to care, to really really care about women, ignore studies that indicate a link between depression and abortion. The same occurs when a link is believed to have been found between abortion and breast cancer. Those studies are completely ignored. In fact, the only time we read or hear about either of these two things is when the media touts a study finally PROVING!!! the opposite. I'm always amazed as to how those who ingest the news must be shocked to learn that there was any controversy about those issues at all since they were never covered in the first place.
Continue reading at the National Catholic Register here.
But I agree the necessary step to end the horror of abortion is to stop remaining silent, on street corners, in our work places, among our friends, anywhere we can find a listening ear. Yes, there is silence in secular media. That is why we must speak up every place we can while we still have the freedom to do so. Look around. That freedom is disappearing at lightning speed around the world.
Read Matthew Archbold's article in the National Catholic Register:
photo by Jill Stanek
by Matthew Archbold
The enemy of secular leftists has long been religious pro-lifers who seek to defund Planned Parenthood and believe that Christians shouldn't be forced to take part in activities that go against their faith.
The enemy of the Christian right has not simply been those who advocate for abortion and the LGBTQ agenda but the enforced silence surrounding those issues. Silence has been the greatest weapon of abortion advocates and one of the greatest obstacles of pro-lifers. Abortion advocates have not brooked debate. The media has long simply refused to promulgate news that could damage Planned Parenthood's brand.
When studies indicate that abortion may cause depression in a significant number of women, those studies are ignored, not debated. Yes, those who claim to care, to really really care about women, ignore studies that indicate a link between depression and abortion. The same occurs when a link is believed to have been found between abortion and breast cancer. Those studies are completely ignored. In fact, the only time we read or hear about either of these two things is when the media touts a study finally PROVING!!! the opposite. I'm always amazed as to how those who ingest the news must be shocked to learn that there was any controversy about those issues at all since they were never covered in the first place.
Continue reading at the National Catholic Register here.