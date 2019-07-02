Parish-Priest Play Rabbi, Apes Pesach

Father Rozivaldo Moraes, the parish-priest in Sao Vicente Ferrer, Maranhao state, Brazil, aped the Jewish feast of Pesach (Easter) on April 27.Moraes dressed up like a rabbi, placed a menorah in front of the New Rite altar, blessed pita bread with gestures similar of those at Mass. Then he blessed the wine and the lamb and served it to the assembly. The women had their heads covered.The Council of Florence forbad Christians under mortal sin to re-enact Jewish festivals.