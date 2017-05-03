Clicks106
Our Lady of Banneux
Another apparition in Belgium, this one took place in 1933 and to a sole twelve-year-old girl, Mariette Beco. Mary revealed herself to Mariette as “Our Lady of the Poor” and appeared to her a total of twelve times.
One time, Our Lady asked Mariette to push her hands into the ground and draw forth a spring which would be for the healing and for all nations; the spring produces about 2000 gallons of water a day now and many miraculous healings have been reported because of it.
The apparition was given final approval in 1949 and Mariette decided to live a quiet life, eventually marrying. She died in 2011 at the age of 90 but in 2008, she gave a final word on her role in the apparitions: “I was no more than a postman who delivers the mail. Once this has been done, the postman is of no importance any more.”
