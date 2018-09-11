Pagan Ritual During Beatification By Cardinal Becciu

During the September 9 beatification mass for Sister Alphonse-Marie Eppinger (+1867), the foundress of the Sisters of the Divine Redeemer, some Indian sisters performed the Hindu ritual "Aarti".The mass was presided by Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu in Strasbourg Cathedral, France. "Aarti" was performed before the Our Father.Aarti is part of the daily Hindu ritual Puja which consists in offering light to one or more idols.