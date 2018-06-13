Highly Decorated Author, „Francis Worst Pope Ever“

Zeit

Francis is the “worst pope in history”, said Chinese author Liao Yiwu, 59.Talking to the German weekly(June 14), Yiwu called Pope Francis’ negotiations with China “not Christian”. According to him Francis is going to make an agreement “with the devil”.Yiwu is a critic of China's Communist regime which has imprisoned and tortured him. Since 2011 he has been living in Berlin, Germany.Yiwu received several awards, among them the [leftwing] “Human Rights” and “Freedom to Write” prices.