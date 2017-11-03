언어
클릭 수
8
en.news

Cardinal Wants Catholics to Give Up on Their Beliefs

Taking up "discernment" requires that we be prepared "to let go of cherished beliefs”, according to [Modernist] Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich.

The term "discernment" is sometimes used by Pope Francis to indicate a procedure by which the tenets of the Faith are turned into their opposite.

Talking on September 29 at the [Modernist] Catholic Theological Union Cupich claimed that Pope Francis’s papacy is defined by “dialogue”, that amounts to “building bridges”.

However, in recent months Francis has denied dialogue even to cardinals and has been showing a propensity to fire those he perceives has his critics.

#newsVsopysplkg
공유 좋아요
더보기
댓글 쓰기…
De Profundis
The most important dogma for the Modernist to destroy is that which states that dogma, once defined, cannot be changed in word or meaning.
좋아요
더보기
DefendTruth
Which "cherished beliefs"? Which doctrine are you trying to prepare us to Abandon?
좋아요
더보기