클릭 수8
Cardinal Wants Catholics to Give Up on Their Beliefs
Taking up "discernment" requires that we be prepared "to let go of cherished beliefs”, according to [Modernist] Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich.
The term "discernment" is sometimes used by Pope Francis to indicate a procedure by which the tenets of the Faith are turned into their opposite.
Talking on September 29 at the [Modernist] Catholic Theological Union Cupich claimed that Pope Francis’s papacy is defined by “dialogue”, that amounts to “building bridges”.
However, in recent months Francis has denied dialogue even to cardinals and has been showing a propensity to fire those he perceives has his critics.
#newsVsopysplkg
The term "discernment" is sometimes used by Pope Francis to indicate a procedure by which the tenets of the Faith are turned into their opposite.
Talking on September 29 at the [Modernist] Catholic Theological Union Cupich claimed that Pope Francis’s papacy is defined by “dialogue”, that amounts to “building bridges”.
However, in recent months Francis has denied dialogue even to cardinals and has been showing a propensity to fire those he perceives has his critics.
#newsVsopysplkg