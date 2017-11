Cardinal Wants Catholics to Give Up on Their Beliefs

Catholic Theological Union

Taking up "discernment" requires that we be prepared "to let go of cherished beliefs”, according to [Modernist] Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich.The term "discernment" is sometimes used by Pope Francis to indicate a procedure by which the tenets of the Faith are turned into their opposite.Talking on September 29 at the [Modernist]Cupich claimed that Pope Francis’s papacy is defined by “ dialogue ”, that amounts to “building bridges”.However, in recent months Francis has denied dialogue even to cardinals and has been showing a propensity to fire those he perceives has his critics.