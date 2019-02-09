Clicks207
Cardinal Müller Counters Crisis - With a Four-Page-Creed
Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller published on February 8 a four page Manifesto of the Faith in which he repeats the main tenets of Catholic doctrine, eternal damnation included.
Müller does not directly challenge any heretical prelate nor Pope Francis’ recent heretical claims that God wills false religions.
Müller urges to “resist” a relapse into ancient heresies which view Jesus Christ as “only a good person, brother and friend, prophet and moralist”.
He points out that the distinction of the persons in the Trinity fundamentally distinguishes Christianity from other religions, "Religions disagree precisely over this belief in Jesus the Christ."
Müller notices that today “bishops” fail to proclaim the Gospel and “prefer to be politicians”.
Further he reasserts the fact that remarried divorcees cannot receive Holy Communion fruitfully - while Francis opposes this fundamental truth of Catholic doctrine.
Picture: Gerhard Luwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsMtdvqycxma
