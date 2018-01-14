Language
Uncle Joe

Happy Feast of the Ass



The Feast of the Ass (Latin: Festum Asinorum or asinaria festa, French: Fête de l’âne) was a medieval, Christian feast observed on January 14, celebrating the Flight into Egypt.

Fleeing persecution at the hands of Roman authorities, the Holy Family takes refuge in Egypt. Joseph dozes beside a dying campfire while his donkey grazes on sparse desert grass. At left sleep the Virgin Mary and infant Christ, crowned with a halo of light. They lie in the arms of a sphinx, its eyes turned to the heavens, where the first stars begin to appear. A successful Academic artist, Merson never traveled to North Africa, but his use of archeological detail creates the illusion of an eyewitness account, breathing new life into a time-honored subject.
Joseph a' Christian
@Uncle Joe You called me a lunatic. You slandered me, after I made a logical statement- paganism and Christianity could not be mixed.

You now are obnoxious towards me, and trying to provoke me. You are a Christian?

You now quote from a secular museum. No Jew would have anything to do with overtly pagan objects. So the Holy Family obviously would NOT be associated with pagan statues, etc.
Uncle Joe
Dear Joey,
Although I know it is impossible to reason with someone who is unreasonable, the fact is that the artwork I included with this post is one of the exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Quoting: Fleeing persecution at the hands of Roman authorities, the Holy Family takes refuge in Egypt. Joseph dozes beside a dying campfire while his donkey grazes on sparse desert grass. At … More
Joseph a' Christian
@Uncle Joe Your a deceitful coward, who can not debate facts, so you censor. Grow up.
Uncle Joe
I have no tolerance for fanatical screwballs (read: lunatics). The question then is, “What is a fanatical screwball/lunatic”? One can easily identify such a person. There is a certain distinct … More
Uncle Joe
Happy feast day.
