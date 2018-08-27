Clicks62
Cardinal Burke: Recent Viganò Revelations Demand Investigations
“The declarations made by a prelate of the authority of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò must be totally taken to heart by those responsible in the Church”, Cardinal Raymond Burke told LifeSiteNews.com (August 26).
Burke called for an "investigation of each declaration".
The main charges made by Viganò are:
* that he informed Pope Francis about Cardinal McCarrick’s abuses but Francis nevertheless lifted sanctions imposed by Benedict XVI
* that several Vatican Cardinals, named by Viganò, new in detail about McCarrick’s abuses but did nothing
* that Cardinal Parolin, current Secretary of State, was informed by Viganò and is therefore complicit in covering up the misdeeds of McCarrick
* that Cardinal Bertone, former Secretary of State, notoriously promoted homosexuals into positions of responsibility
