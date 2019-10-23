Cardinal Müller: Calling Francis’ Church “False” And “Antichristic” Is “Fitting”

Professor Douglas Farrow's article that calls Francis’ church "false," "antichristic" and "not Catholic," is “very fitting,” Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller wrote to LifeSiteNews.com (October 22).
Müller laments that in Rome, there “is an immense pressure placed on those who think in a Catholic way.”
Without referring explicitly to the Vatican's Pachamama cult, Müller regrets that “not even bishops realise when the border to the old paganism has been crossed.”
The cardinal explains that "objectively, idolatry and superstition are the greatest sins of all" because they are "based on a confusion between the Creator and the creature.”
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsDxguvumrcr
