Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy

Pope Francis has claimed that there can allegedly be "different disciplinary choices" concerning priestly celibacy depending on the "exceptional" situations in certain geographical areas, according to OsservatoreRomano.va (May 11).He made this remark on Friday evening at an informal visit to thewhere future Vatican diplomates are trained.Such statements make it clear that the October Amazon Bishops' Synod is not about deliberating but rubber-stamping [wrong] decisions that have been taken in advance.The Catholic Church has a tradition of introducing new rules as "exception" in order to cheat the [stupid] Catholics into accepting them more easy.