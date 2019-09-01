Where Is Cardinal Pell?

Martyr Cardinal George Pell wasn't transferred to the Hopkins Correctional Centre in Ararat, Victoria, approximately 200 kilometres west of Melbourne, according to sources available to Gloria.tv.The prison houses a high proportion of sex offenders and protection or special needs prisoners.The Victoria Department of “Justice” seems to keep Cardinal Pell’s whereabouts secret because it doubts about its capacity to guarantee the Cardinals safety.After the denial of Pell’s appeal, Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli told the media that he believes both, the Cardinal and his [lying] anonymous accuser.