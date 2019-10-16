Civil War: Vatican Torn Apart Between "Hatred" and "Power Struggles"

“The sense of loyalty and fidelity to the institutions is fading inside the Vatican,” said Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who is in the midst of a Vatican financial scandal.
According to AdnKronos.com (October 13), Becciu believes that “being Church" becomes meaningless if “we tear ourselves apart and attack each other between hatred and power struggles.”
A former deputy Secretary of State, Becciu was promoted in order to be removed to the meaningless Congregation for the Causes of Saints. The Church under Francis is in a state of civil war.
