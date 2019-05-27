Francis Is the Big Loser of EU Elections

Pope Francis is the “resounding loser” of the EU elections, the journalist Antonio Socci wrote on Twitter (May 27). Socci calls the result a Catholic motion of no confidence against Francis.All over Europe, Francis and his followers campaigned for the losing pro-immigration and pro-gay oligarch parties. Matteo Salvini, the Catholic deputy prime-minister and winner in Italy, was savagely attacked by Francis’ hounds.Mundabor.Wordpress.com admits that Salvini isn’t a model Catholic but “the good people of Italy have recognised that even Salvini is way more Catholic than the Pope.”