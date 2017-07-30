클릭 수65
Humanae Vitae Will Be "Re-interpretated"
The rumor of the existence of a secret Vatican commission on Pope Paul VI's encyclical Humanae Vitae has been again confirmed by the commission's president, Father Gilferdo Marengo in front of Vatican Radio. Humanae Vitae forbids artificial contraception.
Using contorted language, Marengo also confirmed that the commission aims at reinterpreting the encyclical by "putting it into the context" of later statements and by saying that "the initial impression is that it will be possible to put aside many partial readings of the text."
Picture: © American Life League, CC BY-NC, #newsLyuhlohnsc
Using contorted language, Marengo also confirmed that the commission aims at reinterpreting the encyclical by "putting it into the context" of later statements and by saying that "the initial impression is that it will be possible to put aside many partial readings of the text."
Picture: © American Life League, CC BY-NC, #newsLyuhlohnsc