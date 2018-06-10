Clicks77
US-Archbishop: Using Contraception Is Always Evil
Using contraception is intrinsically evil and therefore in all circumstances evil, Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann has pointed out.
Talking to LifeSiteNews.com (June 5), Naumann explained that contraception cuts off one of the goals of marriage, which is openness to life.
Naumann said that even if circumstances can affect the culpability of using contraception, they do not affect the wrongness of the act.
Picture: Joseph Naumann, © Scott Maentz, CC BY-SA, #newsSpeloixwhk
