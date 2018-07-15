Clicks62
Pagan Ceremony At Priestly Ordination
The New Zealand bishops’ conference published on Facebook (April 15) a video showing the priestly ordination of Father John Billy.
Billy is the first priest from the Kamia Tribe who was ordained for Kerema Diocese, Papua New Guinea.
On his way to the ordination, Fr Billy was accompanied by half naked, dancing people.
The bishops' Facebook explains that the dance allegedly symbolised a "Bird of Paradise".
