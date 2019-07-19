Francis Supporter: Congregation For Doctrine Of Faith Was Closed Down On Francis' Election Day

Robert Mickens (La Croix International), an enemy of Benedict XVI, noticed on Twitter (July 17), that Pope Francis abolished the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on the day he was elected.
Commenting on Cardinal Müller’s criticism of the Amazon Synod's Instrumentum Laboris (working document), Mickens writes,
“Sorry, Cardinal, being theological censor is not your job anymore. in fact, that ended on March 13, 2013.” The date mentioned by Mickens, indicates Francis' election day. At the time, Müller was the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
Mickens statement is confirmed by the facts, and the Amazon Instrumentum Laboris is an example: The - de facto abolished - Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has raised no objections against the Instrumentum Laboris that has been described even by cardinals as deeply heretical, self-referential, and stupid.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA
Clicks33
- Report
Social networks