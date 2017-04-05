Tomorrow again: Drag Show at the Catholic University of San Diego

Clicks 459

A Catholic institution in California, the University of San Diego, will be holding its sixth pro-homosexual drag show called "PRIDE's Celebration of Gender Expression: Supreme Drag Superstar 6." The event will take place tomorrow in Camino Hall.



At a previous "show" one of the "drag" performers appeared on stage dressed like Baphomet. He sang "Good N'Evil" which claims that "Good is evil" and "all evil is good."