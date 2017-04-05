Language
Tesa

Tomorrow again: Drag Show at the Catholic University of San Diego

A Catholic institution in California, the University of San Diego, will be holding its sixth pro-homosexual drag show called "PRIDE's Celebration of Gender Expression: Supreme Drag Superstar 6." The event will take place tomorrow in Camino Hall.

At a previous "show" one of the "drag" performers appeared on stage dressed like Baphomet. He sang "Good N'Evil" which claims that "Good is evil" and "all evil is good."
motorlen
We know where he'll be tomorrow.
mccallansteve
Satan is alive and well at this, "Catholic " school!
