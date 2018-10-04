Working Document "Misleading" and "False Flattery" - Archbishop Chaput

products

The [gay-propaganda] acronym "LGBT" used in the Youth Synod's working document should not appear in Church documents, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput told the Youth Synod (October 4).His argument: The Church doesn’t categorise people by their “sexual appetites”. “There is no such thing as an ‘LGBTQ Catholic’ or a ‘transgender Catholic’ or a ‘heterosexual Catholic’”, he explained.Chaput further stated that it is "misleading" when the document calls young people the “watchmen and seismographs of every age.”According to Chaput this is “false flattery” because “in reality, young people are too oftenof the age” and are shaped “by a culture that is both deeply appealing and essentially atheist”.