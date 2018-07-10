German Bishop, Danger Of Islamization Due To Lack Of Faith And Children

There is a danger that Europe will be islamized not through a war but through its asylum policies and the fertility of the newcomers, Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg, Germany, said in a homily in Altötting on July 8.Voderholzer said that theologically Islam is essentially “the contradiction of Christianity”.At the same time, Voderholzer pointed out that the West must primarily not fear an external enemy but its lack of Faith and a low birthrate.