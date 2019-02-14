Clicks172
Francis Names Compromised Cardinal As New Camerlengo
Pope Francis has named Cardinal Kevin Farrell as the Carmerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.
Farrell is a Bergoglio courtier, a radical relativist and deeply involved in the McCarrick and other abuses.
His nomination is the prove that Francis protects the liberal Old Boys club and is not interested in renewing the Church.
After the death of a pope and until a successor is elected, the camerlengo serves as Vatican City's acting sovereign.
Picture: Kevin Farrell, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA
