Archbishop Viganò: Francis "Is Lying," Entangled in "Contradictions"

“What Pope Francis said about not knowing anything is a lie,” Whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò told LifeSiteNews.com (May 29).
On Tuesday, Francis claimed in front of a Mexican TV station that he didn't know "anything" ("nothing, nothing") about the McCarrick scandal.
But Viganò has no reason to believe Francis, “He pretends not to remember what I told him about McCarrick, and he pretends that it wasn’t him who asked me about McCarrick in the first place.”
Viganò also criticizes that Francis promised documents and an investigation of the McCarrick case but never delivered,
“It’s all a contradiction. He completely contradicts himself.”
Picture: Carlo Maria Viganò, #newsFibdzukodj
