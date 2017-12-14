Language
Francis Shifts Church Focus From Eternal Salvation To Material Life

Since Pope Francis was elected, the pro-life movement “has struggled under a growing confusion from what was once its most solid backing” said John-Henry Westen, one of the signers of the “Pledge of Fidelity”.

Talking to LifeSiteNews (December 12), Westen criticizes a “a top-down revolution in the Church entrenching a shift of priority focus from eternal salvation to material life”.

Picture: John-Henry Westen, © American Life League, CC BY-NC, #newsSsvqemwmbk
