Clicks158
Anti-Church Cardinal Marx Fights Against Crucifix
The Anti-Church Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, talking to the oligarch daily Süddeutsche again condemned the decision of prime-minister Markus Söder of Bavaria, Germany, to hang up crucifixes in all public buildings.
According to Marx, this decision has caused “division, unrest, conflict” – as if the cross had ever caused something else.
He insinuated that the cross was “only” used as a cultural symbol and that this way the cross was “dispossessed in the name of the State”.
The secretary general of the CSU, the majority party in Bavaria, stated that the critics of the decision are an “unholy alliance of enemies of religion and self-deniers”.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Maik Meid, CC BY-SA, #newsXtgjuvovzq
According to Marx, this decision has caused “division, unrest, conflict” – as if the cross had ever caused something else.
He insinuated that the cross was “only” used as a cultural symbol and that this way the cross was “dispossessed in the name of the State”.
The secretary general of the CSU, the majority party in Bavaria, stated that the critics of the decision are an “unholy alliance of enemies of religion and self-deniers”.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Maik Meid, CC BY-SA, #newsXtgjuvovzq