Anti-Church Cardinal Marx Fights Against Crucifix

The Anti-Church Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, talking to the oligarch daily Süddeutsche again condemned the decision of prime-minister Markus Söder of Bavaria, Germany, to hang up crucifixes in all public buildings.

According to Marx, this decision has caused “division, unrest, conflict” – as if the cross had ever caused something else.

He insinuated that the cross was “only” used as a cultural symbol and that this way the cross was “dispossessed in the name of the State”.

The secretary general of the CSU, the majority party in Bavaria, stated that the critics of the decision are an “unholy alliance of enemies of religion and self-deniers”.

Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Maik Meid, CC BY-SA
Our Lady of Sorrows
The Devil also hates the cross " Where the sign of the cross is erected, the wickedness of the devil is immediately repelled". –St. Maximus of Turin
Piotr2000
The most SAVAGE WAR with GOD and MARIA, Mother of JESUS CHRIST:
One of the best interventions during last year’s Synod on the family was made by Archbishop Fülöp Kocsis, Metropolitan of the Greek Catholic Church from Hungary.
He said that the attacks against the family were not mere “challenges”, as some Synod Fathers had suggested, and they weren’t explained by the economical or sociological… More
