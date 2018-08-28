Clicks29
Even Bergoglio Bishop Supports Viganò
Bishop David Konderla of Tulsa, USA, supports Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò who witnessed that Francis has covered up the homosexual abuses of Cardinal McCarrick.
The bishop stated that Viganò’s statement “mark a good place to begin the investigations that must happen in order for us to restore holiness and accountability to the leadership of the Church" (Facebook, August 27).
Konderla is a raving liberal. Two months after his arrival in Tulsa (June 2016) he kicked Father Chad Ripperger and the Old Rite community he has founded, the Doloran Fathers, out of his diocese.
He also exiled Mother Miriam and her "Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel's Hope" telling them that he did not wish them to stay in Tulsa diocese.
