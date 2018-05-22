Clicks76
Archbishop Becciu Is Among News Cardinals
Last Sunday, Pope Francis announced the creation of 14 new cardinals on June 29. One of the chosen is Archbishop Giovanni Becciu, the second man in the Vatican Secretariat of State.
Becciu Is an Italian who belongs to the Focolare movement.
In the past, Becciu has been used by Francis and others to bring people "into line" in a way in which politics are more important than truth and justice.
Not surprisingly Becciu told vaticannews.va (May 20) that he will be a Cardinal of “total loyalty” to Francis [he didn't mention Christ].
The fact that Becciu will become a Cardinal may also be a promotion in order to remove him because in his present position he has been in conflict with his boss, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Now, Becciu may be moved to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints or [Cardinal Pell’s] powerless Secretariat for the Economy.
Picture: Giovanni Becciu, © Casa Rosada CC BY-SA, #newsTknzqdlgxd
Becciu Is an Italian who belongs to the Focolare movement.
In the past, Becciu has been used by Francis and others to bring people "into line" in a way in which politics are more important than truth and justice.
Not surprisingly Becciu told vaticannews.va (May 20) that he will be a Cardinal of “total loyalty” to Francis [he didn't mention Christ].
The fact that Becciu will become a Cardinal may also be a promotion in order to remove him because in his present position he has been in conflict with his boss, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Now, Becciu may be moved to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints or [Cardinal Pell’s] powerless Secretariat for the Economy.
Picture: Giovanni Becciu, © Casa Rosada CC BY-SA, #newsTknzqdlgxd