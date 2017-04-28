Trump names anti-abortion leader Yoest to top HHS post

Continue reading here

Charmaine YoestPresident Donald Trump on Friday said he would name one of the most prominent anti-abortion activists in the country to a top communications post at HHS.Charmaine Yoest, tapped to be to be assistant secretary of public affairs, is a senior fellow at American Values. She is the former president of Americans United for Life, one of the most prominent anti-abortion groups in the country, which has been instrumental in advancing anti-abortion legislation at the state level to restrict access to the procedure.