Syncretism: Spanish Bishops Condemn What Francis Claims

The Spanish bishops published on August 28 “Doctrinal Guidelines on Christian Prayer.”
They condemn religious pluralism and the attempt to assimilate meditation techniques of Asian religions like Zen Buddhism (ConferenciaEpiscopal.es, Spanish text below).
The guidelines call them “incompatible” with the Faith, and deplore that they were already “uncritically received" within the Church.
According to the bishops, these methods put Christ on the same level with other founders of religions. The "relativism that characterizes the mentality of our world" is thus transferred to the realm of the religious. This implies that "no religion can present itself with a claim to truth.”
The latter is what Pope Francis alleges in the heretical Abu Dhabi document.
