Communists Publish List of Forbidden Words

The Communist regime in China has ordered journalists not to call Cardinal Joseph Zen a bishop “emeritus” of Hong Kong but a “former bishop”, reports ucanews.com. This is part of a broader list of “banned” words that the state-run Xinhua News Agency has published.

Catholic bloggers have already challenged the measure on social media. One of them wrote: “I say 'bishop emeritus' - now come and arrest me”.

Picture: Joseph Zen, © Stephen Wu, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsPuhjexdeyi
