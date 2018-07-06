Clicks89
10 reasons why pope Francis is an antipope
Antipope Francis. 10 reasons why pope Francis is an antipope (Mat 7:16)
by Dr. Rafael Gonzalez
First, Anti-pope according to the Baltimore Catechism #3 lesson12 Q 537, it means a pretended pope. The anti-popes were men who by the aid of faithless Christians and/or others, unlawfully seized and claimed the papal power while the lawful pope was in prison or in exile.
Pope Benedict is in exile... there is plenty of evidence that suggests he was pushed out the door, anyways, Benedict strongly believes that he still has a key from St. Peter, a spiritual key and he is praying for the Church in this dark times.
There is plenty of evidence which sustains that Francis papacy is not valid, beginning from heresies and even sacrilege while in Argentina (tango mass, let the ‘curas villeros’ give the Eucharist to irregular couples and the lobbying of his buddies for him to become pope and he even let the womb for hire of a transvestite and his male partner to be baptized with a big ceremony in a catholic temple) following with the invalidity of Benedict abdication, and ending with the continuous effort to put into oblivion sound doctrine and dogma. Let's begin...
10) History is not on Francis side.
There has been 37 antipopes in the History of the Church (1) and each time there's an antipope there's a true pope, there is a STRONG similarity with the history of popes Celestine V and pope Benedict XVI, they, were both push out the door by the cunning of evil men, as Benedetto Caettani convince pope Celestine V to abdicate, once Celestine abdicated then Benedetto (2) became the "pope" (how convenient, right?).
Pope Boniface VIII (Benedetto) persecuted Celestine in such a way that all his legacy was annulled by Benedetto, most of the things pope Benedict XVI did are being dismissed, ridiculed or rejected by Francis, and pope Celestine was imprisoned by Boniface, Benedict has said that he only comes out by invitation of Francis only... Boniface VIII and Celestine show us a precedent with remarkable similarities... today pope Celestine V is a saint and Boniface is not and his legacy ignored and forgotten.
9) Can the Holy Spirit preach what Francis has preached?
Can a priest be a homosexual and at the same time be a disciple of Jesus? According to Francis yes... contradicting Benedict XVI, Holy Scripture and every council on this matter. On the question of a priest being gay, he said "who am I to judge" (3), but our forefathers have taught us, the pope is the supreme Judge and sodomy has been condemned throughout the history of the Church and Holy Scripture...
"The Congregation for Education issued a decision a few years ago to the effect that homosexual candidates cannot become priests because their sexual orientation estranges them from the proper sense of paternity, from the intrinsic nature of priestly being." (4)
How a homosexual priest can preach/teach the path of holiness when his own psych is problematic? Homosexuality is an abomination, a sin that cries for vengeance, a psychiatric illness (DSM II) and Francis has spoken like one of the world, not like he is a disciple of Christ, respect with no repentance is NOT in Holy Scripture, a true pope wouldn't dare to say that or even implied such a thing, but an antipope? yes...
"Do you not know that the unjust will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither fornicators nor idolaters nor adulterers nor boy prostitutes nor homosexuals nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor robbers will inherit the kingdom of God" 1 Cor 6:9-11
Love rejoices in truth (1 cor 13:6) how can you love someone by respecting them and not telling them the truth?, truth can set you free and point out your un-holy ways, without repentance and renunciation of sin Heaven cannot be achieved!!! Only people of the world has that with themselves,"don't judge me" BUT the spiritual man judges everything (1 Cor 2:15) and we HAVE to judge ACTS according to Holy Scripture to bring darkness to light:
"to open their eyes that they may turn from darkness to light and from the power of Satan to God, so that they may obtain forgiveness of sins and an inheritance among those who have been consecrated by faith in me." Acts 26:18
8) The hidden hand...
Pope Francis has demonstrated that he is the one pushing for total mockery of the Eucharist with his divorced and remarried pawn, Cardinal Walter Kasper, which, has been praised by Francis as a theologian doing "theology while kneeling" (5), then as he and others, back when pope John Paul II was alive, he and others were defeatedon giving communion to the unrepentant.
"3. Aware however that authentic understanding and genuine mercy are never separated from the truth, pastors have the duty to remind these faithful of the Church's doctrine concerning the celebration of the sacraments, in particular, the reception of the Holy Communion. In recent years,in various regions, different pastoral solutions in this area have been suggested according to which, to be sure, a general admission of divorced and remarried to Eucharistic communion would not be possible.(6)
Henry the VIII wanted to divorce and remarried and many Saints suffered martyrdom because of this, a pope don't have the authority to change a revealed truth, in other words change the very words of Jesus Christ, in which He teaches about adultery.
"Everyone who divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery, and the one who marries a woman divorced from her husband commits adultery." Luke 16:18
"Therefore whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord unworthily will have to answer for the body and blood of the Lord. A person should examine himself, and so eat the bread and drink the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body, eats and drinks judgment on himself." 1 Cor 11:27-29
Do you think Francis gets this? His fruits speaks for themselves, also, there is evidence that his beloved 'curas villeros' (7) gave the Eucharist to many, not stopping despite irregular marital situations and the infamous call to a woman married to a divorced man, telling her to get the Eucharist at a different Parrish, and there is no denial or acceptance of this sacrilege.
7) No conversion, no proselytism needed?
"Let your yes be yes and your no be no, anything else is from the devil." Mat 5:37
The ambiguity in all of his "teachings" are scary and Catholics who don't know their faith well are embracing it.
"Atheists who do good we'll meet there" is an unmistakable gigantic error and, he didn't want to correct his stance, on the contrary, you can find that he has been consistent throughout his life about contradicting the Lord's own words.
On Atheists: "I do not approach the relationship in order to 'proselytize', or convert the atheists; I respect him and I show myself as I am. Where there is knowledge, there begins to appear esteem, affection and friendship. I do not have any type of reluctance, nor would I say that his life is condemned..." (8)
"He said to them, "Go into the whole world and proclaim the gospel to every creature. Whoever believes and is baptized will be saved; whoever does not believe will be condemned." Mark 16:15-16
One thing Jesus commanded His first priests, first Apostles, firsts Bishops and first pope...go to the nations and proselytize... Francis makes a distinction about proselytism as 'the PR of Catholicism' on that atheists quote in his book: on heaven and earth... he doesn't understand or cares, that same PR 'proselytism' was the reason many saints died in martyrdom...
"Atheists do good" bomb, is a slap in the face to every catholic that has persevere with sacrifices, sufferings and fear for the Lord. Atheists do good is just the tip of the iceberg... contradicting the Lord has been the theme for every antipope there is, but no antipope has ever spoke like him, so unopposed, never.
6) Disgust about tradition.
Catholic traditionalism is the performance of tradition by the faithful, it is viewed popularly as a person who practices the tradition of old, also called as orthodoxy.
"Therefore, brothers, stand firm and hold fast to the traditions that you were taught, either by an oral statement or by a letter of ours." 2 Thes 2:15
It is no surprise that an antipope rejects the teachings of our forefathers, but constantly mocking traditions that have created all the saints of our Church is shocking.
"I share with you two concerns. One is the Pelagian current that there is in the Church at this moment. There are some restorationist groups. I know some, it fell upon me to receive them in Buenos Aires. And one feels as if one goes back 60 years! Before the Council... One feels in 1940... An anecdote, just to illustrate this, it is not to laugh at it, I took it with respect, but it concerns me; when I was elected, I received a letter from one of these groups, and they said: "Your Holiness, we offer you this spiritual treasure: 3,525 rosaries." Why don't they say, 'we pray for you, we ask...', but this thing of counting... And these groups return to practices and to disciplines that I lived through - not you, because you are not old - to disciplines, to things that in that moment took place, but not now, they do not exist today..." (9)
Practices and disciplines that every Saint went through and loved throughout 2000 years of tradition, without change. Despite the windows of the Church being opened in Vatican II, there hasn't been another Saint born into the world after 1965 like St Padre Pio or St Francis of Assisi, that right there says a lot... but tradition is the one too old and too rigid for a world demanding more and more freedom, worldly freedom that is, today truth is seen according to the context of the era we are living, when tradition doesn't yield to era, tradition is practiced how our forefathers and the bible told us so.
"Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever." Heb 13:8
"...The other is the self-absorbed promethean neopelagianism of those who ultimately trust only in their own powers and feel superior to others because they observe certain rules or remain intransigently faithful to a particular Catholic style from the past..." (10)
Why block traditionalism when nobody is blocking the Charismatic movement? Traditional views are pelagian and self-absorbed, counting rosaries a sin, sad but true, Hypocrisy is the new pastoral arm of the top, but this man has been honest about tradition believers and their mindset: "Small-mindedness" (10)
5) Destruction of the papacy.
"I decided first thing to appoint a group of eight cardinals which will constitute my council. No courtiers but wise people and encouraged by my own feelings. This is the beginning of the Church with a non-vertical but horizontal organization." (11)
I can debate with any evangelical "when their church was founded and I can tell them when mine was founded" of course it was founded by Jesus Christ himself with Peter (Mark 16:18), but it is not about winning debates, because apostle Paul wants us to remain humble about us having and embracing the truth. Two thousand years ago Jesus receive the mandate from the Father and Jesus obeyed and did the same with Peter and the disciples, when Jesus was gone that same verticality that He received from the Father He taught Peter.
Two thousand years of verticality and this is the first pope to reject it and proclaim to the world a new way of running things, like a democracy is ran in any country, rejecting the red shoes of the fisherman, rejecting to wear the ring at times, rejecting the papal apartment to live in a hotel those are small potatoes compared to that admission, most Bishops, would love that because the more power most of them could crave... but...
“The floor of hell is paved with the skulls of bishops.” St. Athanasius, Council of Nicaea, AD 325.
Dismissing the very way the Church has been ran since day one, says all about Francis...
4) Prophecy is against him.
"Rome will lose the Faith and becomes the seat of the Antichrist" Our Blessed Mother Mary said in La Salette, France September 19th 1846.
In order for the Holy Temple to become corrupt it needs help from within, someone will help the enemy for those purposes, so the elect could fall and the antichrist could be receive like a hero inside the Holy Temple.
"Let no one deceive you in any way. For unless the apostasy comes first and the lawless one is revealed, the one doomed to perdition..." 2 Thes 2:3
Someone will corrupt the Holy Temple and he'll have the appearance of a sheep while being a wolf.
St Francis prophecy is the most famous prophecy about this destroyer of the faith... He began saying:
"The time is fast approaching in which there will be great trials and afflictions; perplexities and dissensions, both spiritual and temporal, will abound; the charity of many will grow cold, The devils will have unusual power, The IMMACULATE purity of our Order, and of others, will be so much obscured... " (12)
Francis began his papacy by not respecting the wishes of the Franciscans of the IMMACULATE to honor the motu propio of pope Benedict XVI, because some wanted to do things the way a 'normal' church of today does, then the 'unity' excuse was made for Francis to commissioned them with fr. Volpi... if St Francis were alive he would've opened the door to them to form their own separate order. And St Francis continued:
"...there will be very few Christians who will obey the true Sovereign Pontiff and the Roman Church with loyal hearts and perfect charity. At the time of this tribulation a man, not canonically elected, will be raised to the Pontificate, who, by his cunning, will endeavor to draw many into error and death. Then scandals will be multiplied, our Order will be divided, and many others will be entirely destroyed, because they will consent to error instead of opposing it. There will be such diversity of opinions and schisms among the people, the religious and the clergy, that, except those days were shortened, according to the words of the Gospel, even the elect would be led into error, were they not specially guided, amid such great confusion, by the immense mercy of God. Then our Rule and manner of life will be violently opposed by some, and terrible trials will come upon us. Those who are found faithful will receive the crown of life; but woe to those who, trusting solely in their Order, shall fall into tepidity, for they will not be able to support the temptations permitted for the proving of the elect. Those who preserve their fervor and adhere to virtue with love and zeal for the truth, will suffer injuries and, persecutions as rebels and schismatics for their persecutors, urged on by the evil spirits, will say they are rendering a great service to God by destroying such pestilent men from the face of the earth. But the Lord will be the refuge of the afflicted, and will save all who trust in Him. And in order to be like their Head (Jesus) these, the elect, will act with confidence, and by their death will purchase for themselves eternal life... choosing to obey God rather than man, they will fear nothing, and they will prefer to perish [physically] rather than consent to falsehood and perfidy. Some preachers will keep silence about the truth, and others will trample it under foot and deny it...Sanctity of life will be held in derision even by those who outwardly profess it, for in those days Jesus Christ will send them not a true pastor but a destroyer." (12)
Some say this prophecy is all about the western schism, but, has the sanctity of life the same then and how deadly is now? has it been rock solid with this man? Francis has at times been dangerously borderline sacrilegious with his 'teachings' about the life of the unborn, so NO, is not about the western schism, is about our time.
"It is not “progressive” to try to resolve problems by eliminating a human life. On the other hand, it is also true that we have done little to adequately accompany women in very difficult situations, where abortion appears as a quick solution to their profound anguish, especially when the life developing within them is the result of rape or a situation of extreme poverty. Who can remain unmoved before such painful situations? (13)
Error and death says St Francis of Assisi at one point, but what about other prophecies? There's many, Blessed Catherine Emmerich said...
"I saw within a city, a meeting of clergy, laymen and women, who were sitting together, eating and making frivolous jokes, and above them a dark cloud which descended in a plain submerged in darkness. Amid this fog, I saw Satan sitting and around him, many companions as people were in the meeting which was going on underneath. All these evil spirits were continually moving and busy trying to push the people at this meeting to do evil. They whispered to them to their ears and acted on them in all possible ways. These people were in a very dangerous state of sensual excitement and in provocative conversations. Churchmen were those whose principle were: "You have to live and let live. In our time we should not be apart or be a misanthrope: we must rejoice with those who rejoice." AA II. 488.
Francis had an interview with viva magazine in which he gave 10 secrets for people to be happy... "Live and let live", out of those 10 secrets, no mention of Jesus name anywhere (14), also Pedro Regis from Brazil which his Bishop has declared those apparitions authentic, Conchita Gonzalez from Garabandal which saint Padre Pio said the apparitions were authentic, St Brigit of Sweden...etc.
3) Strange teachings.
"Do everything without grumbling or questioning..." Phil 2:14
Francis telling Catholics is alright to pray questioning God and asking why in the wake of the Philippines Typhoon. (15)
"Christians with the bible, Muslims with the Koran, with the faith of your fathers that it'll take you far." (16)
Those poor souls must have felt good that someone that important is telling them that is alright to follow their false religion.
"There were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you, who will introduce destructive heresies and even deny the Master who ransomed them, bringing swift destruction on themselves." 2 Peter 2:1
Francis: "I am respectful of all new spiritual proposals, but they must be authentic and submit themselves to the passage of time, which will reveal if their message is temporary or will live on through the generations. Surviving the passage of time is the major gift of spiritual purity." (17)
Purity? And this man was selected pope with such a heresy written right there in his book on heaven and earth while he was bishop of Argentina? Well I guess it is nothing for Francis calling "pure" something that has passed the test of time forcing their believes with a sword and straight lies from Hell.
He has been "walking" with Jews, Muslims, Atheists, and all strange types of religions in Argentina and there is not one testimony of conversion from those false religions, not one.
He even called the old covenant of the Jews as still valid, when catholic councils, saints, prophets, apostles and even God Himself have said the old covenant was broken, if it is valid then they don't need Jesus, the New Covenant of Almighty Father.
'See, days are coming when I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel and the house of Judah, It will not be like the covenant I made with their ancestors the day I took them by the hand to lead them out of the land of Egypt. They broke my covenant, though I was their master. But this is the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days. I will place my law within them, and write it upon their hearts; I will be their God, and they shall be my people. They will no longer teach their friends and relatives, “Know the Lord!” Everyone, from least to greatest, shall know me for I will forgive their iniquity and no longer remember their sin.' Jer 31:31-34
Francis told evangelical Tony Palmer not to convert to Catholicism (18) for the sake of an 'unity' agenda, it seems that Bishop Bergoglio doesn't mind the soul of his friend which would've had a more spiritual gain with the sacraments. But Francis said it:
"Proselytism is a solemn nonsense" (19) and Francis confirm that lie from hell again, with the 10 secrets to be happy he gave to Viva magazine "Don't do religious proselytism" (20)
2) Protestant theology.
"It is beautiful to think of this, to think of Heaven. All of us will be up there together, all of us! " (21)
Universalism, a protestant idea in which all of us are saved...
"How narrow the gate and constricted the road that leads to life. And those who find it are few." Mat 7:14
"So then, my beloved, obedient as you have always been, not only when I am present but all the more now when I am absent, work out your salvation with fear and trembling." Phil 2:15
If we all are going to heaven, then... why Catholicism?, why working so hard to stay true?, why the sacrifices? According to Francis we are going to heaven, like the erroneous protestant theology, "Once saved always saved."
“Of what things can a Christian boast? Two things: his sins and Christ crucified”.(22)
Francis in his September of 2014 Santa Marta homily came up with this slap in the face to our Lord, the boasting of sins, like Martin Luther's dangerous theology "Be a sinner, and let your sins be strong, but let your trust in Christ be stronger" (23)
False prophet Martin Luther said one time, the Catholic mass (Tridentine mass) needs to be destroyed:
"Take away the Mass, destroy the Church." (24)
It feels since the persecution has increased to the Latin mass, that Francis goes by this false theology that the old mass needs to go. Sad...
1) Denial of Jesus.
"I believe in God, not in a Catholic God, there is no Catholic God, there is God and I believe in Jesus Christ, his incarnation. Jesus is my teacher and my pastor, but God, the Father, Abba, is the light and the Creator. This is my Being." (25)
Who is this Catholic God? All other religions believe in God but have no savior!!! Bergoglio is saying this himself and he believes in Jesus incarnation, that He is his pastor and teacher… but God is like another thing apart from Jesus… so again: Who is this Catholic God?
“No one goes to the Father except through Me” John 14:6
Jews believe in God, Jehovah witness believe in God, Buddhists believe in God, Muslims believe in God… but they have NO savior.
Ask yourself, Who is this Catholic God? The answer is: JESUS.
10 Secrets to be happy, no mention of Jesus anywhere in those secrets... When Francis said "Jesus pretended" it was another slap in the face of our Lord, not even joking and even less a pope, if he pretended to be angry at the apostles, he could've pretend, in other words: lie, at any time, denying such statement the Divinity of our Lord.
Sad very sad...
*******************************
Hope, we stay faithful despite apostasy from the top, it has arrived as our Blessed Mother told us in Fatima, stay faithful, remain in the one true faith, the Bride of Christ the Catholic Church, have the sacraments with a contrite and sincere hearts, soon the top will begin to change things for the sake of a more inclusive Church, resist by rejecting new changes, slowly but steady, Holy Scripture have been manipulated and the changes are for the worse... seek your bibles before 1965, proof? This happen the other day in the Feast of the Immaculate conception...
"I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; He will strike at your head, while you strike at his heel." Genesis 3:15
This was read in most Catholic Churches, yes, on December 8th, 2014 and that is the actual bible on the Vatican's web page (26). The truthful read should be:
"I will put enmities between thee and the woman, and thy seed and her seed: she shall crush thy head, and thou shalt lie in wait for her heel." Genesis 3:15
She... not He or they, SHE... our Mother will crush the head of the devil... and there's many examples just read 1 Cor 6:9 in the Vatican site and it is wrong, it's not practicing homosexuals it is just homosexuals. Thank you for reading and I leave you with this for your own discernment:
Francis: "For them, praying with others is apostasy. Even with an agnostic, with his doubts, we can look up together to find transcendence; each one praying according to his tradition. What's the problem?" (27)
Apostle Paul: "As for a person who stirs up division, after warning him once and then twice, have nothing more to do with him, knowing that such a person is warped and sinful; he is self-condemned. Titus 3:10-11
Blessings...
******
Notes:
(1) en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antipope
(2) en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_Boniface_VIII
(3) www.catholicnews.com
(4) Pope Benedict XVI, light of the world p.152.
(5) www.news.va/…/pope-francis-at…
(6) www.catholicnewsagency.com/…/reception-of-ho…
(7) chiesa.espresso.repubblica.it/articolo/1350910bdc4.html
(8) On heaven and earth by Jorge Mario Bergoglio and Abraham Skorka p. 12
(9) rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/…/pope-to-latin-a…
(10) Evangelii Gaudiim #83 w2.vatican.va/…/papa-francesco_…
(11) josephmaryam.wordpress.com Translation from the blog: Lumen Mariae, see the translation from Spanish to English word by word at: yucanation.blogspot.com
(12) Works of the Seraphic Father St. Francis Of Assisi, [London: R. Washbourne, 1882], pp. 248-250
(13) Evangelii Gaudiim #214 w2.vatican.va/…/papa-francesco_…
(14) ncronline.org/…/latest-intervie…
(15) www.rappler.com/…/44305-pope-fran…
(16) www.romereports.com/…/francis-to-refu…
(17) On heaven and earth by Jorge Mario Bergoglio and Abraham Skorka p. 236
(18) novusordowatch.org/…/francis-palmer-…
(19) www.repubblica.it/…/pope_s_conversa…
(20) ncronline.org/…/latest-intervie…
(21) rorate-caeli.blogspot.com/…/for-record-in-w…
(22) www.news.va/…/mass-at-santa-m…
(23) www.jesus-is-savior.com/…/truth_about_mar…
(24) www.stjosephschurch.net/deadly.htm
(25) yucanation.blogspot.com/…/bergoglio-denie…
(26) www.vatican.va/archive/ENG0839/_INDEX.HTM
(27) On heaven and earth by Jorge Mario Bergoglio and Abraham Skorka p. 220-221
