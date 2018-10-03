Clicks145
Francis Underway With Diabolic "Ferula"
During the October 3 Youth Synod's opening Mass Pope Francis used a wooden "ferula" which ends in two limbs looking like the devil's horns.
On social media Francis was compared to Harry Potter on his way to a “quidditch match”, to Gandalf in “The Lord of the Rings” or to Simon the Magician in Acts 8.
Others found that the stick could be used to hold up a washing line.
#newsUmhhcndikv
On social media Francis was compared to Harry Potter on his way to a “quidditch match”, to Gandalf in “The Lord of the Rings” or to Simon the Magician in Acts 8.
Others found that the stick could be used to hold up a washing line.
#newsUmhhcndikv