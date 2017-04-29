German abbess left monastery: “I had doubts about the faith”

The German abbess Philippa Kraft (42) has left her monastery. Kraft led the Cistercian monastery of St. Marienstern in eastern Germany. She explained her decision in an interview with "Katolski Posoł".The former nun does not feel a vocation anymore: "I admit that I even had doubts about the faith." She has overcome these doubts and wants to remain faithful. She has no partner. Almost simultaneously with the abbess, another sister left the monastery St. Marienstern, Johanna Barner (45).