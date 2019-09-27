Burke Discloses Why Francis Persecutes Young Religious Communities

It is "no coincidence" that Francis is targeting flourishing religious communities that have many vocations, Cardinal Raymond Burke told LaNuovaBq.it (September 24).Burke explains, “Those who are promoting a ‘new Church’ do not want vocations, they discourage them in order to justify their own position which attacks celibacy.”These people want "new models of ministry" instead of the Catholic priesthood. Burke calls this a "Protestant approach."He reminds that the [bankrupt] German bishops openly declare that their goal is "to revolutionise the whole Church.”