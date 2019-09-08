Neologism contest - some winning submissions

coffee

flabbergasted

abdicate

esplanade

negligent

lymph

gargoyle

balderdash

frisbeetarianism

The Washington Post has an annual neologism (new word usage) contest. Here are some of the winning submissions:(n.) - the person upon whom one coughs.(adj.) - appalled over how much weight you have gained.(v.) - to give up all hope of ever having a flat stomach.(v.) - to attempt an explanation while drunk.(adj.) - describes a condition in which you absentmindedly answer the door in your nightgown.(v.) - to walk with a lisp.(n.) - gross, olive-flavored mouthwash.(n.) - a rapidly receding hairline.(n.) - the belief that when you die, your soul flies up onto the roof and gets stuck there.