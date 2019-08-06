Clicks120
Episode 37 | Money, Sex, Power
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 37 | Money, Sex, Power Have you ever noticed what people will try instead of trying Christianity? They will try anything. Money, sex, power – they are endlessly enticing, but never fulfilling. They always lead to a dead end. Materialism cannot satisfy. Pleasure loses its pleasure. And most people figure that out, and in desperation they look anywhere for help, except the Church. They look to eastern philosophies, to spiritualism, to suppress their desires by the denial of material reality itself. They look to nothingness for the ultimate embrace. But there is only one answer to their eternal questions. They deny it, they dance around it, they run from it. But they won’t want to try the one thing that works. They won’t try it because they know what it costs: everything. It means surrender. It means taking up your cross and following Jesus in all things. As G.K. Chesterton says: “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting; it has been found difficult and left untried.”