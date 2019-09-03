Cardinal Burke at the question and answer session at Marian Catechists (July 21)

1.What is the status of the Cause of our founder Father John Anthony Hardonof the Society of Jesus? 2.A dear friend just became a widow. She asked if I know if the Church still provides a consecratio… More





2.A dear friend just became a widow. She asked if I know if the Church still provides a consecration for widows. Does the Church still provide this consecration and, if so, how does she go about looking into this?



3.Last Rites --Confession. BACKGROUND: Some friends of mine are concerned about their sister who recently died of cancer.She had been away from the church for about 20 years and living with her boyfriend just as long.My friends had asked her a couple of times if she wanted a priest to come and hear her confession and anoint her but she said no each time. Finally, the day before she died, one of them asked her again and she said yes. The priest came andanointed her, he told her that all her sins were forgiven. He did not ask to hear her confession.a.Should the priest have asked to hear her confession before he anointed her since she was still able to confess? b.Since he did not hear her confession and just anointed her, is she saved?c.Your Eminence, what would you say to this familyif they came to you with these concerns?



4.Consecration at Mass. A friend of mine is trying to explain the Consecration at Mass to a Protestant and wants to know exactly when the host becomes the Body of Christ.Does this wonderful miracle happen when the priest extends his hands over the bread and wine asking the Holy Spirit to come down or does it happen as the priest says the words, "This is My Body?"He has asked several different theologians and has received different answers. (2018 additionto Basic Course Manual is attached.)



5.Salvation. Do practicing Protestants who only have received the Sacrament of Baptism achieve eternal salvation?How are Protestants sins forgiven?



6. Is a parent/grandparent supposed to allow adult children/grandchildren to make their own decisions regarding themselves and their children or should we periodically and repeatedly intercede,asking them to return to the Church?



7.What then is the eternal disposition of a grandchild who is baptized but never received Holy Eucharist due to his prior Catholic mom and Protestant father not practicing any faith –both are atheists?



8.Salvation and conversions are God’s exclusive domains, and while I frankly don’t understand how Protestants are saved; I see that as God’s choice not mine. If possible I would like an explanation of “His Blood became our imperishable garment of salvation” which is used in Father Hardon’s Stations. I got the feeling that Father Hardon was speaking of “all of us.” So my question would be “how exactly does that work, does this mean salvation for Protestants, Muslims, everyone?” I’m guessing that it means something along the line of Christ’s death assures the possibility of a conditional salvation to everyone; but I would appreciate a clarification, and correction if my understanding is in error.



9.In the times we live in, do you find the attached chart, “Necessity of the Church for Salvation: Summary,” a helpful aid to explain who is saved?



10.Lying/Mental Reservations. When using a broad mental reservation, is it acceptable to answer “no” out loud and finish the statement in your mind? An example I heard that seems to be acceptable is when a priest who was a prisoner of the communists was interrogated by officials about the confession of another prisoner. The communists, in trying to build a case against the prisoner, asked the priest if the man had confessed “such and such” to which the priest answered “no” and finished the thought in his mind, something like: “I don’t know it for purpose of disclosure.” In this case the officials knew the priest was using a mental reservation because a simple “no” could not be used in a trial. Other than a case such as this, would one need to say more than “no” for the answer to be considered “ambiguous language” or would that be considered a strict mental reservation and therefore a lie?



11.Catechism of the Catholic Church. Why did the Sixth Precept (to observe the laws of the Church concerning marriage) disappear, it is not listed in the Catechism of the Catholic Church



12.Anointing of the Sick.Some churches offer monthly Anointing of the Sick after Mass. At one such church there are always many people lined up to receive the Sacrament.Twice I have witnessed priests say the verbal formulae required (the form) only once, and then proceed to anoint each person. One time, after having said the words only once, the priest talked about several other Church teachings out loud while walking down the line anointing each person.

a.Were all of those people anointed?

b.Is the matter and form required for each individual?

c.Is it okay for the priest to say the words to himself (if that was the case)?

d.Also, how often does the Church recommend the elderly be anointed? Is monthly anointing okay?

e.What age does the Church consider a person to be elderly?



13.I have been asked to help give ideas for the curriculum they are putting together for high school teachers on teaching about socialism in our classes. What do you think of recommending teachers to teach logical thinking and argumentation? Theyhave a summer seminar for high schoolteachers. I attended last year.



14.Are you familiar with the Church Militant website and, if you are, can you comment on how reliable you think it is? I try to double-check any story I read, but some of their stories are hardto find anywhere. I’ve not uncovered any significant errors, but they seem totake a sensationalist approach to some of their stories.



15.What is your opinion of the ecumenical movement in the Catholic Church? It seemsto me,to lead to the sin of indifference by promoting the false idea that all religions are equal. My Archdiocese had a “commemoration” of the Protestant “Reformation” that was in reality more a celebration at which the “gifts of the reformation” were extolled. This was sponsored by the Archdiocese.



16.Why do you think that so many bishops and priests are silent on the sin of contraception and abortion?



17.Is it a sin to disagree with the bishops’ position on immigration that for the most part seems to supportopen borders and lawbreaking?



18.Death Penalty. My question has to do withparagraph 2267 of the Catechism of the Catholic Churchon the death penalty. I understand that Pope Francis has changed the Catechismteaching on the death penalty.

a.Where does that leave us who teach the Catechism?

b.Is the change now official teaching or just another personal suggestion?

c.The Church had already promulgated an opinion on the death penalty in favor of it, with certain conditions, in the Catechism. If the Catechismcan be changed by himinthis way, where does that leave the infallible teaching of the Church before him?

d.The basic question is where does this leave a person who wants to teach the truth? We can’t just ignore the change,nor can we accept it unless it is truly a change in Church teaching.

e.This involves four questions in Father Hardon’s courses? What do wenowteach?



19.Our Father.

Is the change made by Pope Francis to the Our Father going to eventually be for the whole world? Right now, as I understand it, it is only for Italy.



20.Everything is confusing, who and what teachings are we to follow –Catholic Doctrine or the Pope?



21.Are you ever discouraged by the silence of so many bishops regarding the confusion in the church today?



22.Do you think that the Amazon Synod will be engineered to allow married priests?



23.I heard many faithful Catholics talking about not giving money to the Church due to the scandals. How do we remain faithful in our support in the Church without giving money to things that are contrary to Church teachings? Can you recommend what we should support and what we should avoid?



24.I have been asking questions in my diocese about the Campaign for Human Development. Since the campaign has been so mishandled, I have been asking why we still ask for donations? Should I keep pushing for an explanation? Shouldn't this collection be stopped?



25.In mydiocese, our bishop is going to bring Confirmation down to elementary school. I teach Confirmation for 10th graders. It is difficult to get these kids to attend all theclasses. Sometimes, it seems the kids aren't really challenged. We use the Chosen series. It seems to lack enough substance. Should we be asking for more classes in the parish? I think we should address the grave errors being taught in public high schools. Last week, we talked about whether young couples should have children since the world is going to end in 12 years. What about classes for parents? No one but myself, seems to be concerned about these things.



26.Was the church born on Good Friday from the side of Christ or on Pentecost when the Apostles received the Holy Spirit?



27.The Trinity.

During my Basic Course discussion group,we got into a discussion on the separation of the Persons in the Holy Trinity(question 4-40).



Here's the point of the discussion, and I have two different opinions from two different priests, although I think the answer lies somewhere in between:

