Episode 43 | The Exception That Proves the Rule
Episode 43 | The Exception That Proves the Rule Have you ever heard someone say, "Well, that's the exception that proves the rule." Do you know what that means? It means that the very breaking of the rule that affirms the rule. Or the allowing of the occasional exception. But it does not mean doing away with the rule. The rule is still the rule. G.K. Chesterton says "A wall is like a rule; and the gates are like the exceptions that prove the rule. [We] cannot have a city that is all gates any more than a house that is all windows; nor is it possible to have a law that consists entirely of liberties."