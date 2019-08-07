Clicks58
Episode 38 | The Truth Makes Us Free
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 38 | The Truth Makes Us Free Have you ever heard someone say that Catholic theology is …More
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 38 | The Truth Makes Us Free Have you ever heard someone say that Catholic theology is too dogmatic? That the faith should be freer, more liberal? G.K. Chesterton says, “There will be no end to the weary debates about liberalizing theology, until people face the fact that the only liberal part of it is really the dogmatic part.” Their problem, he says, is not that there is not enough freedom in the dogma, but rather that there is too much. The dogma gives man too much freedom when it permits him to fall, which means, he is actually responsible for his sins. The dogma even gives God too much freedom when it permits him to suffer and die. The dogma gives the Church too much freedom when it gives it authority that what it binds on earth shall be bound in heaven, and that what it looses on earth shall be loosed in heaven. It is not the doctrines that limit us, it is the denial of them. It is only the truth that makes us free.