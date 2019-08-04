Clicks28
Episode 34 | Go With the Flow
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 34 | Go With the Flow Have you ever heard someone say, “What’s wrong for you, may be right for someone else. And besides, what’s right and wrong changes, like everything else. You can’t fight these things. You just have to go with the flow.” G.K. Chesterton says, “Right is right, even if nobody does it. Wrong is wrong, even if everybody is wrong about it.” Right and wrong are not based fashion and personal preferences. And not on the calendar. They are based on the laws of God, on eternal truth that does not change. And as for going with the flow? Chesterton says, “A dead thing goes with the stream. Only a living thing can go against it.”