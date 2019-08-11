Clicks58
Episode 46 | Authority
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 46 | Authority Have you ever heard someone say, “I don’t like the idea of dogma. I don’…More
For more information, visit our websites: www.chesterton.org www.chestertonacademy.org ---------- Episode 46 | Authority Have you ever heard someone say, “I don’t like the idea of dogma. I don’t like how the Catholic Church claims to have authority”... ? And yet, why does anyone believe anything unless they trust some authority? G.K. Chesterton says, the modern world will accept no dogmas upon any authority; but it will accept any dogmas on no authority. Say that a thing is so, according to the Pope or the Bible, and it will be dismissed as a superstition without examination. But preface your remark merely with "they say" or "don't you know that?" or try (and fail) to remember the name of some professor mentioned in some newspaper; and the keen rationalism of the modern mind will accept every word you say.